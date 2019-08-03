210 Sunset Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3/2 1/2 house with lots of upgrade, wood floor through out, whole house water and air purifying system to maintain indoor water and air quality. High energy efficient home with thick insulated and radiant barrier, sprinkler system and intercom system. Walking distance to community has a pool, park and Playground. Close to great schools, shopping, minutes to Randolph AFB and shopping. Easy commute to Fort Sam Houston, NB, San Marcos and all major highways. Come see this one it won't las