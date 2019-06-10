205 Winter Frost

Amenities
Beautiful 3-bedroom with 2-car garage - Property Id: 124263
Call/Text 210-405-6941 for more info or email blanca@maorealestate.com
This is spacious 3-bedroom/2-bathroom Home in Cibolo TX. Quiet neighborhood. Washer/Dryer Hook ups, fire place, 2-car garage, private fenced yard...
Pet Friendly with a non-refundable deposit of $250
$15/month Pet Rent
Applicant must make a minimum of $5,100 in gross income (can be combined)
Security Deposit: 1 month's rent ($1,700) due prior to move-in
Call/Text 210-405-6941 for more info
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124263
Property Id 124263
(RLNE4913419)