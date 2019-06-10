205 Winter Frost

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3-bedroom with 2-car garage - Property Id: 124263



Call/Text 210-405-6941 for more info or email blanca@maorealestate.com

This is spacious 3-bedroom/2-bathroom Home in Cibolo TX. Quiet neighborhood. Washer/Dryer Hook ups, fire place, 2-car garage, private fenced yard...

Pet Friendly with a non-refundable deposit of $250

$15/month Pet Rent

Applicant must make a minimum of $5,100 in gross income (can be combined)

Security Deposit: 1 month's rent ($1,700) due prior to move-in

Call/Text 210-405-6941 for more info

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124263

Property Id 124263



(RLNE4913419)