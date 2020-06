Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely property now available in Saddle Creek Ranch. You will feel right at home in this open floorplan home with high ceilings & lots of natural sunlight. The home features laminate wood flooring & tile throughout downstairs. The island kitchen is spacious with a breakfast bar & breakfast nook. The spacious master suite has a full bath with a separate shower & garden tub. The back yard features a covered patio along with a add on gazebo style covered patio & lots of space to entertain. Will not last long!