164 Springtree Hollow
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

164 Springtree Hollow

164 Springtree Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

164 Springtree Hollow, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom, with a large backyard is in the highly sought after SCUCISD. Fresh paint, updated appliances, and a large deck make this the perfect home to celebrate birthdays, holidays and host gatherings. Minutes from 35, close to USAA, Randolph and Fort Sam make this an ideal location! Come see it today.
Spacious, updated four bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly sought after SCUC District. This home is within walking distance of the elementary and middle school, as well as several local parks. Enjoy the deck for your bbq's, family celebrations, and cool fall evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

