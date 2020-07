Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 1 Story Home with 3 Bed 2 Bath, Spacious and Open Floor Plan, Carpet only in Bedrooms. Refrigerator and Washer included with Rental. Solar Panels on home make this home energy efficient! Covered Back Patio with No neighbors behind the home. Great location for Randolph AFB, Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Golf Courses, and Entertainment. Pets negotiable; Weight limit for dogs is not over 30lbs , No Aggressive Breeds.