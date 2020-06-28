All apartments in Cedar Park
409 Riverine Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

409 Riverine Way

409 Riverine Way · No Longer Available
Location

409 Riverine Way, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Gameroom in Creekview - Nice 4BR home in Creekview. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Faux wood blinds throughout home. Large upstairs game room and secondary bedrooms. Master bath with double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Formal dining can be used as study. Refrigerator included. Covered patio. Walk to schools and community pool. Great value and location!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE2736084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

