Cedar Park Home - Gorgeous single story in great Cedar Park neighborhood! Walk to Reagan Elementary! Close to Vista Ridge covered porches and fenced privacy back yard! Laminate and tile flooring with Carpet in the master bedroom Large 1.5 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2103 Sage Canyon Drive have any available units?
2103 Sage Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Sage Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2103 Sage Canyon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Sage Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Sage Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Sage Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Sage Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Sage Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Sage Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 2103 Sage Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Sage Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Sage Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2103 Sage Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Sage Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2103 Sage Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Sage Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Sage Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.