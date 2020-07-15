1803 Sand Creek RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

"High Ceilings, Eat-In Kitchen, White Stone, Four Bedrooms, Covered Rear Patio" Living is easy in this well-designed, practical and beautiful one-story home. Walk-in through a central doorway to an elegant foyer that leads to the family areas to the right and the bedrooms on the left. The laminate floored family room is large enough to suit multiple furniture layouts and is ideally open to the kitchen. The tile floor front kitchen has granite counters, raised panel hardwood cabinets with a tile back-splash. The kitchen includes an eat-in dining area, pantry and a stainless refrigerator. The master suite is at the rear of the home and has a luxurious master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and a separate shower. Walk-out to a well sized backyard with a covered rear patio. There is also a well-designed stand-alone utility room with extra storage. (The utility room is a separate room and not a pass-through to the two-car garage.)