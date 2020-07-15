All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1803 Sand Creek RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1803 Sand Creek RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1803 Sand Creek RD

1803 Sand Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1803 Sand Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"High Ceilings, Eat-In Kitchen, White Stone, Four Bedrooms, Covered Rear Patio" Living is easy in this well-designed, practical and beautiful one-story home. Walk-in through a central doorway to an elegant foyer that leads to the family areas to the right and the bedrooms on the left. The laminate floored family room is large enough to suit multiple furniture layouts and is ideally open to the kitchen. The tile floor front kitchen has granite counters, raised panel hardwood cabinets with a tile back-splash. The kitchen includes an eat-in dining area, pantry and a stainless refrigerator. The master suite is at the rear of the home and has a luxurious master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and a separate shower. Walk-out to a well sized backyard with a covered rear patio. There is also a well-designed stand-alone utility room with extra storage. (The utility room is a separate room and not a pass-through to the two-car garage.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Sand Creek RD have any available units?
1803 Sand Creek RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Sand Creek RD have?
Some of 1803 Sand Creek RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Sand Creek RD currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Sand Creek RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Sand Creek RD pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Sand Creek RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1803 Sand Creek RD offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Sand Creek RD offers parking.
Does 1803 Sand Creek RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Sand Creek RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Sand Creek RD have a pool?
No, 1803 Sand Creek RD does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Sand Creek RD have accessible units?
No, 1803 Sand Creek RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Sand Creek RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Sand Creek RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District