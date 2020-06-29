1404 Dove Hill Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Shows Like New!!! - Four bedroom home in a cul-de-sac and move in ready! Unique living room fireplace, open concept living space, laminate and tile flooring. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash and ample storage. Master offers full bath with dual vanity garden tub and tile surround. Garage features cabinet storage, shelving and sink for the perfect work area. Close to Lakeline mall area with lots of shopping and restaurants. Inclusion of refrigerator, washer, and dryer are negotiable.



(RLNE5166751)