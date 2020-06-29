All apartments in Cedar Park
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1404 Dove Hill Dr.
Last updated October 4 2019

1404 Dove Hill Dr.

1404 Dove Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Cedar Park
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

1404 Dove Hill Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Shows Like New!!! - Four bedroom home in a cul-de-sac and move in ready! Unique living room fireplace, open concept living space, laminate and tile flooring. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash and ample storage. Master offers full bath with dual vanity garden tub and tile surround. Garage features cabinet storage, shelving and sink for the perfect work area. Close to Lakeline mall area with lots of shopping and restaurants. Inclusion of refrigerator, washer, and dryer are negotiable.

(RLNE5166751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Dove Hill Dr. have any available units?
1404 Dove Hill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Dove Hill Dr. have?
Some of 1404 Dove Hill Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Dove Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Dove Hill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Dove Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Dove Hill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1404 Dove Hill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Dove Hill Dr. offers parking.
Does 1404 Dove Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Dove Hill Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Dove Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 1404 Dove Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Dove Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1404 Dove Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Dove Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Dove Hill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
