1200 Heritage Hill Cove
Last updated July 9 2020

1200 Heritage Hill Cove

Location

1200 Heritage Hill Cove, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious Cedar Park Corner Lot Rental! - Enjoy this spacious single story home located in Cedar Park Texas! This home is situated on a corner lot, providing you a magnificent yard to enjoy! Located just down the street from the community pool and playground for easy access. Inside the home features four bedrooms, an open kitchen and living room plan along with a spacious master bedroom! New paint and new carpet. Don't wait on this one as it won't last long.

?NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Leander ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5815964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Heritage Hill Cove have any available units?
1200 Heritage Hill Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Heritage Hill Cove have?
Some of 1200 Heritage Hill Cove's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Heritage Hill Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Heritage Hill Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Heritage Hill Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Heritage Hill Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Heritage Hill Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Heritage Hill Cove offers parking.
Does 1200 Heritage Hill Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Heritage Hill Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Heritage Hill Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Heritage Hill Cove has a pool.
Does 1200 Heritage Hill Cove have accessible units?
No, 1200 Heritage Hill Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Heritage Hill Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Heritage Hill Cove has units with dishwashers.

