106 Mertz Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful, recently updated white-picket fence home in a great neighborhood w/ great schools! Spacious 2-story with formal dining/2nd living area, and a large upstairs loft. Brand new paint and wood laminate flooring throughout; carpet on stairs only! Refrigerator and W/D included! Directly across from the neighborhood community cente with pool and playground! Easy access to 183A, Bell, Whitestone etc where there is plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Apply today! Quick and Easy Application Process!

