Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

106 Mertz Lane

106 Mertz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

106 Mertz Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful, recently updated white-picket fence home in a great neighborhood w/ great schools! Spacious 2-story with formal dining/2nd living area, and a large upstairs loft. Brand new paint and wood laminate flooring throughout; carpet on stairs only! Refrigerator and W/D included! Directly across from the neighborhood community cente with pool and playground! Easy access to 183A, Bell, Whitestone etc where there is plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Apply today! Quick and Easy Application Process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Mertz Lane have any available units?
106 Mertz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Mertz Lane have?
Some of 106 Mertz Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Mertz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
106 Mertz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Mertz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 106 Mertz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 106 Mertz Lane offer parking?
No, 106 Mertz Lane does not offer parking.
Does 106 Mertz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Mertz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Mertz Lane have a pool?
Yes, 106 Mertz Lane has a pool.
Does 106 Mertz Lane have accessible units?
No, 106 Mertz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Mertz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Mertz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

