904 Elliott Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story home in Stonewood. Updated outside paint and inside paint and flooring. Year old vinyl plank in living areas and hall and same with carpet in bedrooms. There is a fireplace in the spacious living area and the home has 2 eating areas. 2 of the bedrooms have walk in closets, many ceiling fans and also a garage door opener. Yard is fenced with open patio. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Incomes needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. Applicants can use credit card for app fee. Tenant just moved so in process of minor repairs.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.