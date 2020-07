Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Single Story Home in Cedar Hill - This home has new paint and new carpet and plank. There is a formal dining room, large living area with fireplace and eat in kitchen. The yard is fenced.House has gas and electric. App fee is $45 per person, TAR app. . Deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Need income of 3.5 X monthly rent, good rental, no bad rental or evictions. No housing vouchers accepted and no smoking.



(RLNE1852052)