All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 605 McMackin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
605 McMackin
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:50 PM

605 McMackin

605 Mcmackin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

605 Mcmackin Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2/2 Cedar Hill Move In Ready~ - Curb appeal! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage includes 2 wood burning fireplace. Lovely formal dining area to host dinners Kitchen features electric appliances, stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Granite countertops, with a sleek backsplash to match ceramic tiles. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet in, his and her sinks in the master bathroom. Large privacy fenced in backyard. Full-sized Washer Dryer connections Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5287236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 McMackin have any available units?
605 McMackin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 McMackin have?
Some of 605 McMackin's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 McMackin currently offering any rent specials?
605 McMackin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 McMackin pet-friendly?
No, 605 McMackin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 605 McMackin offer parking?
Yes, 605 McMackin offers parking.
Does 605 McMackin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 McMackin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 McMackin have a pool?
No, 605 McMackin does not have a pool.
Does 605 McMackin have accessible units?
No, 605 McMackin does not have accessible units.
Does 605 McMackin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 McMackin has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District