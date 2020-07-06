605 McMackin

Amenities
3/2/2 Cedar Hill Move In Ready~ - Curb appeal! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage includes 2 wood burning fireplace. Lovely formal dining area to host dinners Kitchen features electric appliances, stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Granite countertops, with a sleek backsplash to match ceramic tiles. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet in, his and her sinks in the master bathroom. Large privacy fenced in backyard. Full-sized Washer Dryer connections Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!
No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking.
Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5287236)