Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:06 AM

420 Justice Street

420 Justice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Justice Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Rental home in Cedar Hill awaits you. Community living at the end of a small culdsac street.
Small cozy home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a bonus 1 car garage. Open feel with vaulted ceilings and an eat in kitchen plus dining to have family time.
2 pets allowed under 20 lbs and even has a back yard. Terms are- 12 month lease, Application fee is $50.00 per each person over 18 .Income must be $4000+ montly, verified. 2 day application processing time. Agent will prepare lease. Deposit is $1375 and it is move in ready. Make an appointment to see this one . Quick move in available. Buyer to verify all .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Justice Street have any available units?
420 Justice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 420 Justice Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Justice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Justice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Justice Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 Justice Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Justice Street offers parking.
Does 420 Justice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Justice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Justice Street have a pool?
No, 420 Justice Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Justice Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Justice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Justice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Justice Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Justice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Justice Street does not have units with air conditioning.

