420 Justice Street

Amenities
Fantastic Rental home in Cedar Hill awaits you. Community living at the end of a small culdsac street.
Small cozy home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a bonus 1 car garage. Open feel with vaulted ceilings and an eat in kitchen plus dining to have family time.
2 pets allowed under 20 lbs and even has a back yard. Terms are- 12 month lease, Application fee is $50.00 per each person over 18 .Income must be $4000+ montly, verified. 2 day application processing time. Agent will prepare lease. Deposit is $1375 and it is move in ready. Make an appointment to see this one . Quick move in available. Buyer to verify all .