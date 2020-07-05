All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
6036 Sutton Fields Trail
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

6036 Sutton Fields Trail

6036 Hutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6036 Hutton Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Beautiful brand NEW home! Located in Exemplary Prosper ISD! The Sutton Fields Trail is near by county road 1385, and 3 miles north from 380. Winter special $1,750, below market price! This single story home has very functional floor plan with large family room, study, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops and center island which will be great for entertaining. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet and separate walk in shower. 2 inch blinds, sprinkler system, community pool, tennis court, & more! Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 Sutton Fields Trail have any available units?
6036 Sutton Fields Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6036 Sutton Fields Trail have?
Some of 6036 Sutton Fields Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 Sutton Fields Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6036 Sutton Fields Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 Sutton Fields Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6036 Sutton Fields Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 6036 Sutton Fields Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6036 Sutton Fields Trail offers parking.
Does 6036 Sutton Fields Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6036 Sutton Fields Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 Sutton Fields Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6036 Sutton Fields Trail has a pool.
Does 6036 Sutton Fields Trail have accessible units?
No, 6036 Sutton Fields Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 Sutton Fields Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6036 Sutton Fields Trail has units with dishwashers.

