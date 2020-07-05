6036 Sutton Fields Trail

Amenities
Beautiful brand NEW home! Located in Exemplary Prosper ISD! The Sutton Fields Trail is near by county road 1385, and 3 miles north from 380. Winter special $1,750, below market price! This single story home has very functional floor plan with large family room, study, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops and center island which will be great for entertaining. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet and separate walk in shower. 2 inch blinds, sprinkler system, community pool, tennis court, & more! Move-in ready.