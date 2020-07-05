6036 Sutton Fields Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction tennis court

Beautiful brand NEW home! Located in Exemplary Prosper ISD! The Sutton Fields Trail is near by county road 1385, and 3 miles north from 380. Winter special $1,750, below market price! This single story home has very functional floor plan with large family room, study, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops and center island which will be great for entertaining. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet and separate walk in shower. 2 inch blinds, sprinkler system, community pool, tennis court, & more! Move-in ready.