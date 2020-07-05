All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
6001 Sutton Fields Trail
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6001 Sutton Fields Trail

6001 Hutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Hutton Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic corner lot that's barely lived in across the street from the community pool, park and playground! Split bedrooms, study and baths are downstairs. Laminate wood floors throughout. Open kitchen has refrigerator freezer, MW, gas range, DW, granite tops and corner pantry. Full size washer and dryer provided. Rear master bedroom has double sinks, large walk in shower and large walk in closet. Large game room upstairs. Comes with Smart home features, sprinkler, security, blinds and large covered patio. Pre-wired for high speed network with two wireless access points. NOTE, originally the dining room was the fourth bedroom. Owner is in the process of converting it back to the fourth bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Sutton Fields Trail have any available units?
6001 Sutton Fields Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 Sutton Fields Trail have?
Some of 6001 Sutton Fields Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 Sutton Fields Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Sutton Fields Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Sutton Fields Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6001 Sutton Fields Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 6001 Sutton Fields Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6001 Sutton Fields Trail offers parking.
Does 6001 Sutton Fields Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 Sutton Fields Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Sutton Fields Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6001 Sutton Fields Trail has a pool.
Does 6001 Sutton Fields Trail have accessible units?
No, 6001 Sutton Fields Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Sutton Fields Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 Sutton Fields Trail has units with dishwashers.

