6001 Sutton Fields Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Fantastic corner lot that's barely lived in across the street from the community pool, park and playground! Split bedrooms, study and baths are downstairs. Laminate wood floors throughout. Open kitchen has refrigerator freezer, MW, gas range, DW, granite tops and corner pantry. Full size washer and dryer provided. Rear master bedroom has double sinks, large walk in shower and large walk in closet. Large game room upstairs. Comes with Smart home features, sprinkler, security, blinds and large covered patio. Pre-wired for high speed network with two wireless access points. NOTE, originally the dining room was the fourth bedroom. Owner is in the process of converting it back to the fourth bedroom.