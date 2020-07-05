All apartments in Carrollton
4873 Paddock Trail
4873 Paddock Trail

4873 Paddock Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4873 Paddock Trl, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Conveniently located in the Reserve on Parker this brand new home offers all living areas on the first floor and all bedrooms up. The kitchen features upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master comes with his and her walk-in closets. The master bath has a nice over sized tub, separate shower, and his and her sinks. There are two small spaces on the second floor for desks or play areas. New high-end washer, dryer, and refrigerator are provided. Great Schools: Lewisville ISD, Indian Creek Elementary School, Arbor Creek Middle School, Hebron High School, Hebron Ninth Grade Center.

Owner pays HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4873 Paddock Trail have any available units?
4873 Paddock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4873 Paddock Trail have?
Some of 4873 Paddock Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4873 Paddock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4873 Paddock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4873 Paddock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4873 Paddock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4873 Paddock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4873 Paddock Trail offers parking.
Does 4873 Paddock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4873 Paddock Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4873 Paddock Trail have a pool?
No, 4873 Paddock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4873 Paddock Trail have accessible units?
No, 4873 Paddock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4873 Paddock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4873 Paddock Trail has units with dishwashers.

