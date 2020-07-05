4873 Paddock Trail

Amenities

Conveniently located in the Reserve on Parker this brand new home offers all living areas on the first floor and all bedrooms up. The kitchen features upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master comes with his and her walk-in closets. The master bath has a nice over sized tub, separate shower, and his and her sinks. There are two small spaces on the second floor for desks or play areas. New high-end washer, dryer, and refrigerator are provided. Great Schools: Lewisville ISD, Indian Creek Elementary School, Arbor Creek Middle School, Hebron High School, Hebron Ninth Grade Center.



Owner pays HOA