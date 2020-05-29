All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4837 Telluride Lane.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:15 AM

4837 Telluride Lane

4837 Telluride Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Telluride Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house located in a very safe neighborhood walking distance to Arbor Hills Nature Reserve. This cozy almost NEW home has a large master suite on the first floor. Just minutes from Hebron High school and several corporate campuses including Toyota. This updated home comes with luxWood floors, lighting fixtures, granite counter tops, Hunter Douglas wifi shades and shutters throughout and WiFi Alexa activates light switches. Media room along with game room on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Home also has 2nd area with built in custom cabinets that can be utilized as an office or reading retreat. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Telluride Lane have any available units?
4837 Telluride Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Telluride Lane have?
Some of 4837 Telluride Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Telluride Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Telluride Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Telluride Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Telluride Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4837 Telluride Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Telluride Lane offers parking.
Does 4837 Telluride Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4837 Telluride Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Telluride Lane have a pool?
No, 4837 Telluride Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Telluride Lane have accessible units?
No, 4837 Telluride Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Telluride Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4837 Telluride Lane has units with dishwashers.

