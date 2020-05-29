4837 Telluride Lane

Amenities

Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house located in a very safe neighborhood walking distance to Arbor Hills Nature Reserve. This cozy almost NEW home has a large master suite on the first floor. Just minutes from Hebron High school and several corporate campuses including Toyota. This updated home comes with luxWood floors, lighting fixtures, granite counter tops, Hunter Douglas wifi shades and shutters throughout and WiFi Alexa activates light switches. Media room along with game room on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Home also has 2nd area with built in custom cabinets that can be utilized as an office or reading retreat. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.