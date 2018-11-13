All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated April 13 2019

4689 Mustang Parkway

4689 Mustang Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4689 Mustang Parkway, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
4689 Mustang Parkway, Carrollton, TX 75010 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 04/10/2019. No pets allowed. The perfect place for you to call home in Carrollton, TX. Our upscale community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent, fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience. Our pet friendly community offers a great place for pets large and small. You will enjoy coming home to lofty 9-foot ceilings, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, walk-in closets, gorgeous wood style flooring, and full size washer and dryer. Resort style amenities include a refreshing saltwater pool with BBQ grills, a gourmet Starbucks Coffee bar, and a modern fitness center. Our community is wired for today's technology, boasting a media and business center for our residents to use and door-to-door trash pick-up. Located minutes from George Bush Tollway (161) Dallas North Tollway, and I-35. Not only are you close to everything, we have no doubt that you will love living Grand Beach Entry Saltwater Pool with Aqua Deck Complimentary Wi-FiExecutive Business Center and Work Lounge HDTV Resident Lounge with Billiards and Comfy Seating Cozy Welcome Lobby with TV and Complimentary Coffee Bar Gated Community with Controlled Access High Endurance Fitness Studio w/Strength Training, Cardio Areas and Free Weights Private Garages Available Auto-Detailing Center Individual Storage Rooms Available Convenient Drive-Thru Mail Kiosk Poolside Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Gas Grills and Seating Pet-Friendly Living—Large Dogs are Welcome! [ Published 13-Apr-19 / ID 2913223 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

