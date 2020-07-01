All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4674 Dozier Road

4674 Dozier Road · No Longer Available
Location

4674 Dozier Road, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful End Unit Town home with MASTER first floor.Highly Desired North Dallas location within minutes to Legacy West, Arbor Hills nature preserve, George Bush, Dallas North Tollway, and Sam Rayburn Hwy. No carpet on the first floor! Kitchen has granite counters, 42 inch hardwood cabinets, a kitchen planning area, breakfast bar, gas cook top and includes the refrigerator. Master bath has a huge walk in closet, double vanities and a flat screen television that stays with the home.Upstairs has a large living area, work loft and two bedrooms with lots of closet space. Laundry features front load washer and dryer and upper storage cabinets. HOA maintains exterior
Home is also for SALE! $400,000 mls #14252119

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4674 Dozier Road have any available units?
4674 Dozier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4674 Dozier Road have?
Some of 4674 Dozier Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4674 Dozier Road currently offering any rent specials?
4674 Dozier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4674 Dozier Road pet-friendly?
No, 4674 Dozier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4674 Dozier Road offer parking?
No, 4674 Dozier Road does not offer parking.
Does 4674 Dozier Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4674 Dozier Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4674 Dozier Road have a pool?
Yes, 4674 Dozier Road has a pool.
Does 4674 Dozier Road have accessible units?
No, 4674 Dozier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4674 Dozier Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4674 Dozier Road has units with dishwashers.

