4674 Dozier Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful End Unit Town home with MASTER first floor.Highly Desired North Dallas location within minutes to Legacy West, Arbor Hills nature preserve, George Bush, Dallas North Tollway, and Sam Rayburn Hwy. No carpet on the first floor! Kitchen has granite counters, 42 inch hardwood cabinets, a kitchen planning area, breakfast bar, gas cook top and includes the refrigerator. Master bath has a huge walk in closet, double vanities and a flat screen television that stays with the home.Upstairs has a large living area, work loft and two bedrooms with lots of closet space. Laundry features front load washer and dryer and upper storage cabinets. HOA maintains exterior

Home is also for SALE! $400,000 mls #14252119