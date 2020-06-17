All apartments in Carrollton
4603 Dusk Meadow Drive

Location

4603 Dusk Meadow Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hebron HS; LISD; Fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ONE STORY in premier North Carrollton location! Gorgeous home with updated floors, kitchen & bathrooms; Travertine floors in Foyer, dining & all wet areas; LR has vaulted ceiling & WBFP! Hard wood floors in study; Kitchen features Granite CT, white cabinets, marble back splash & built-in microwave; Ceiling fans in all rooms including kitchen; Tankless water heater; Patio with flagstone, BY has swing set; screened in sun room; Convenient to schools, shopping & freeways! $50 Application fee required for each applicant 18 and over. Max 2 pets; No aggressive breeds; Pets based on landlord discretion; $250 pet deposit per pet, $100 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive have any available units?
4603 Dusk Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Dusk Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 Dusk Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

