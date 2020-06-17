4603 Dusk Meadow Drive

Amenities

Hebron HS; LISD; Fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ONE STORY in premier North Carrollton location! Gorgeous home with updated floors, kitchen & bathrooms; Travertine floors in Foyer, dining & all wet areas; LR has vaulted ceiling & WBFP! Hard wood floors in study; Kitchen features Granite CT, white cabinets, marble back splash & built-in microwave; Ceiling fans in all rooms including kitchen; Tankless water heater; Patio with flagstone, BY has swing set; screened in sun room; Convenient to schools, shopping & freeways! $50 Application fee required for each applicant 18 and over. Max 2 pets; No aggressive breeds; Pets based on landlord discretion; $250 pet deposit per pet, $100 non-refundable pet fee.