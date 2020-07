Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Britton Homes built in 2018! Entry with 12-foot ceiling and extended entry with 12-foot ceiling.

Library with French doors, guest suit with a full bath and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen features a large corner pantry and an island with built-in seating space. Master suite features three large windows and a 14 foot ceiling. Double door lead to master bath with dual vanities. Covered backyard patio, and a mud room off the two-car garage.