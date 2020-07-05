All apartments in Carrollton
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4432 Saukenuk Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4432 Saukenuk Lane

4432 Saukenuk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4432 Saukenuk Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate home in pristine subdivision Master plus In-law suite with full bath down stairs just perfect for growing family, walking short distance to elementary and middle schools.Central location for Easy access to major Hwys ,121 SRT ,I-35, Dallas Tollway and GB Turn Pike. Boating and fishing facility near by lake and pier 121, shopping malls, restaurants, medical centers, Grand Escape, NFM, Toyota Corp.Dart park n ride, Golf courses and parks. Updates include Hand scraped Wood floors,20 ft high ceilings in living area with cozy Fire place.Big island in kitchen Granite C-tops, SS appliances.Backyard for BBQ under covered patio.Enjoy the media and game room with family and kids.please don't miss this !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Saukenuk Lane have any available units?
4432 Saukenuk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 Saukenuk Lane have?
Some of 4432 Saukenuk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Saukenuk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Saukenuk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Saukenuk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4432 Saukenuk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4432 Saukenuk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4432 Saukenuk Lane offers parking.
Does 4432 Saukenuk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 Saukenuk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Saukenuk Lane have a pool?
No, 4432 Saukenuk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4432 Saukenuk Lane have accessible units?
No, 4432 Saukenuk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Saukenuk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4432 Saukenuk Lane has units with dishwashers.

