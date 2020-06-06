All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4413 Ramona Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4413 Ramona Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

4413 Ramona Street

4413 Ramona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4413 Ramona Street, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 2 story home. Located close to best location and great school. Spacious master bedroom and one secondary bedroom downstairs and both the bathrooms are updated.Spacious kitchen with walkin pantry and window in the kitchen for more lighting. Spacious formal living and dining area and great family room area for entertaining. Wood throughout the house. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms where one bedroom can be converted into an office room. Updated bathroom upstairs and an open game room. Must see...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Ramona Street have any available units?
4413 Ramona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 Ramona Street have?
Some of 4413 Ramona Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Ramona Street currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Ramona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Ramona Street pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Ramona Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4413 Ramona Street offer parking?
No, 4413 Ramona Street does not offer parking.
Does 4413 Ramona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Ramona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Ramona Street have a pool?
No, 4413 Ramona Street does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Ramona Street have accessible units?
No, 4413 Ramona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Ramona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 Ramona Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District