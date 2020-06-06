4413 Ramona Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 2 story home. Located close to best location and great school. Spacious master bedroom and one secondary bedroom downstairs and both the bathrooms are updated.Spacious kitchen with walkin pantry and window in the kitchen for more lighting. Spacious formal living and dining area and great family room area for entertaining. Wood throughout the house. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms where one bedroom can be converted into an office room. Updated bathroom upstairs and an open game room. Must see...