4413 Ramona Street

Beautiful 2 story home. Located close to best location and great school. Spacious master bedroom and one secondary bedroom downstairs and both the bathrooms are updated.Spacious kitchen with walkin pantry and window in the kitchen for more lighting. Spacious formal living and dining area and great family room area for entertaining. Wood throughout the house. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms where one bedroom can be converted into an office room. Updated bathroom upstairs and an open game room. Must see...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
