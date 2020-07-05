4237 Indian Run Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy this newly built and upscale Townhouse across from green space. This will be appointed, large home is ideal for families and has close proximity to Frisco and Plano businesses. This sizable townhouse will feel like your own home - high ceilings, tons of windows, hardwood floors, 2 living areas, an office, and an eat-in kitchen make this home very comfortable! The washer/dryer is conveniently located on the 2nd floor next to the bedrooms. With a side patio for evening grilling and the attached garage, you will have easy access to outdoor space.

This home has a large master bedroom with ensuite his/hers bathroom and large walk-in closet. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom have a queen bed and double-size bunk bed. The second living area has a TV and space to spread out. Downstairs is an over-sized office, 60" TV in the living room, gas fireplace, and kitchen/dining area.