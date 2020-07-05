All apartments in Carrollton
4237 Indian Run Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

4237 Indian Run Dr

4237 Indian Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4237 Indian Run Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this newly built and upscale Townhouse across from green space. This will be appointed, large home is ideal for families and has close proximity to Frisco and Plano businesses. This sizable townhouse will feel like your own home - high ceilings, tons of windows, hardwood floors, 2 living areas, an office, and an eat-in kitchen make this home very comfortable! The washer/dryer is conveniently located on the 2nd floor next to the bedrooms. With a side patio for evening grilling and the attached garage, you will have easy access to outdoor space.
This home has a large master bedroom with ensuite his/hers bathroom and large walk-in closet. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom have a queen bed and double-size bunk bed. The second living area has a TV and space to spread out. Downstairs is an over-sized office, 60" TV in the living room, gas fireplace, and kitchen/dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

