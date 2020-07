Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Must See!!! Beautiful END UNIT town home with wood floors in living room. Kitchen with granite, gas cooktop, SSA's. Family room with fireplace. Lrg Master Bedroom with private patio and huge walk in closet and double vanity sinks. Outstanding location! Minutes away from DFW airport, major shopping malls, prime office locations and minutes from new Toyota plant. Quick access to I-121, I-35 and DNT.