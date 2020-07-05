4206 Wild Plum Drive

Amenities

One story well maintained house, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 cars garage.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tiled floor, tiled back splash smooth top stove, black appliances! The spacious master suite has raised ceiling with fan, window coverings, double vanities, garden tub, skylight, walk-in closet with shelves, tiled floor! Large backyard with new board on board fencing with 2 gates! Great school and location with easy access to major highways!! Pet approval case by case. Non refundable pet fee $200 per dog or cat and additional refundable security deposit of $200 for allowing pet. Tenant minimum credit score 650, income at least 3 x rent.