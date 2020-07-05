All apartments in Carrollton
4206 Wild Plum Drive

Location

4206 Wild Plum Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One story well maintained house, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 cars garage.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tiled floor, tiled back splash smooth top stove, black appliances! The spacious master suite has raised ceiling with fan, window coverings, double vanities, garden tub, skylight, walk-in closet with shelves, tiled floor! Large backyard with new board on board fencing with 2 gates! Great school and location with easy access to major highways!! Pet approval case by case. Non refundable pet fee $200 per dog or cat and additional refundable security deposit of $200 for allowing pet. Tenant minimum credit score 650, income at least 3 x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Wild Plum Drive have any available units?
4206 Wild Plum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Wild Plum Drive have?
Some of 4206 Wild Plum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Wild Plum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Wild Plum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Wild Plum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4206 Wild Plum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4206 Wild Plum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4206 Wild Plum Drive offers parking.
Does 4206 Wild Plum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 Wild Plum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Wild Plum Drive have a pool?
No, 4206 Wild Plum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Wild Plum Drive have accessible units?
No, 4206 Wild Plum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Wild Plum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 Wild Plum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

