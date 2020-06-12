4202 Harvest Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

TOTALLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFUL! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is the perfect place to call home. Updates include: engineered laminate flooring, fresh designer paint, new carpet, new HVAC, stainless steel appliances (with refrigerator), *granite countertops*, and 2 over sized living rooms perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family after a day of swimming in your amazing pool & spa! This home is conveniently located only 5 minutes from Willow Bend & DNT. Hurry you don't want to miss this one!