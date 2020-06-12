All apartments in Carrollton
4202 Harvest Hill Road

Location

4202 Harvest Hill Road, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
TOTALLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFUL! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is the perfect place to call home. Updates include: engineered laminate flooring, fresh designer paint, new carpet, new HVAC, stainless steel appliances (with refrigerator), *granite countertops*, and 2 over sized living rooms perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family after a day of swimming in your amazing pool & spa! This home is conveniently located only 5 minutes from Willow Bend & DNT. Hurry you don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Harvest Hill Road have any available units?
4202 Harvest Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 Harvest Hill Road have?
Some of 4202 Harvest Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Harvest Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Harvest Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Harvest Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Harvest Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4202 Harvest Hill Road offer parking?
No, 4202 Harvest Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 4202 Harvest Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Harvest Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Harvest Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 4202 Harvest Hill Road has a pool.
Does 4202 Harvest Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 4202 Harvest Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Harvest Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 Harvest Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

