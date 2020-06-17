4120 Comanche Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath, Conveniently located, with easy access to 121, 35 & NDT. Open floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Large living room with wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous walnut cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Large master suite features private balcony.



