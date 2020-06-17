All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:36 AM

4120 Comanche Drive

4120 Comanche Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Comanche Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath, Conveniently located, with easy access to 121, 35 & NDT. Open floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Large living room with wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous walnut cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Large master suite features private balcony.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4120 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4120 Comanche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Comanche Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Comanche Drive offer parking?
No, 4120 Comanche Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 4120 Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4120 Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Comanche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

