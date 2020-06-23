4112 Creekhollow Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful and updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath one-story home in the highly desired neighbourhood of Carrollton! Large living room with a high ceiling, wood-burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Formal dining room, large bedrooms, Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. updated bathrooms and an abundance of closet space complete this move-in ready home. Great location. Easy access to GB Tollway, 121, DNT, I35 and lots of shopping and restaurants. HVAC two years new. Roof two years new.

ONE OF THE OWNER IS LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN STATE OF TEXAS