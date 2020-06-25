All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

4109 Comanche Drive

4109 Comache Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Comache Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths townhouse in desired northwest Carrollton neighborhood. It has lots of extras: Gas connection in the patio, utility sink in the garage, and custom cabinets in the kitchen. Located off of Hwy 121, one mile from 35 E, 12 minutes from DFW Airport and shopping malls and restaurants. Hardwood floor and ceramic on first story. Kitchen has granite counter-tops with SS appliances, gas cook-top, and custom cabinets. A LARGE GUEST SUITE ON 1 ST FLOOR WITH FULL BATH and walking closet. Large master with cathedral ceiling and huge walk-in closet! Master bath suite has separate shower, jetted tub and custom mirrors. The upstairs game room is large. Beautiful wrought iron staircase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4109 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4109 Comanche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Comanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4109 Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 4109 Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Comanche Drive has units with dishwashers.

