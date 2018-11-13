All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
4025 Randall Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4025 Randall Lane

4025 Randall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Randall Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Excellent location, minutes from major roads - 121, Pres. George Bush Hwy. and I-35. Close to schools, shopping, hospital. Four BRs, two BAs, two DRs, two LA's. Master bedroom has an adjoining room perfect for a baby or toddler! Fourth BR is also good for an office or a study! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances , commercial grade vent-a-hood! Entertaining is a breeze with long granite counters! Carport for extra covered parking. A gardener's delight with trellises ready for your vines and vegetables! DFW airport 15 minutes away! Beautiful park under five minutes' walk. Solar panels -radiant barrier reduce cooling-heating bills! Come check out this wonderful property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Randall Lane have any available units?
4025 Randall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Randall Lane have?
Some of 4025 Randall Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Randall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Randall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Randall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4025 Randall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4025 Randall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Randall Lane offers parking.
Does 4025 Randall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Randall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Randall Lane have a pool?
No, 4025 Randall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Randall Lane have accessible units?
No, 4025 Randall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Randall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Randall Lane has units with dishwashers.

