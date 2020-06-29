3920 Valez Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

N Carrollton single story in sought after location of Oak Hills! 4 Brs or 3Brs with a nice 2nd living or home office? Formal Dining, Family Rm with cozy brick hearth fireplace plus big screen & projector with surround sound speaks (seller will remove if not needed) opens to breakfast bar, kitchen & eat-in kitchen area. Wall of windows overlooking the backyard. Private Master Ste, garden tub with separate shower & TX sized WI closet. 2ndary Brs are spacious with great closet storage. Freshly painted inside, nice warm wood flooring, tile wet areas and carpet in 3 Brs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer will stay. Oak Hills Park 2 blocks away, Carrollton Rec Ctr & many conveniences close for Today's Active Lifestyle!