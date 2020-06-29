All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3920 Valez Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3920 Valez Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:13 PM

3920 Valez Drive

3920 Valez Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3920 Valez Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
N Carrollton single story in sought after location of Oak Hills! 4 Brs or 3Brs with a nice 2nd living or home office? Formal Dining, Family Rm with cozy brick hearth fireplace plus big screen & projector with surround sound speaks (seller will remove if not needed) opens to breakfast bar, kitchen & eat-in kitchen area. Wall of windows overlooking the backyard. Private Master Ste, garden tub with separate shower & TX sized WI closet. 2ndary Brs are spacious with great closet storage. Freshly painted inside, nice warm wood flooring, tile wet areas and carpet in 3 Brs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer will stay. Oak Hills Park 2 blocks away, Carrollton Rec Ctr & many conveniences close for Today's Active Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Valez Drive have any available units?
3920 Valez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Valez Drive have?
Some of 3920 Valez Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Valez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Valez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Valez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Valez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3920 Valez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Valez Drive offers parking.
Does 3920 Valez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 Valez Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Valez Drive have a pool?
No, 3920 Valez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Valez Drive have accessible units?
No, 3920 Valez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Valez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Valez Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District