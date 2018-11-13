All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

3872 Johnson Drive

Location

3872 Johnson Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 1 story 3 bedroom full baths in a quiet and nice neighborhood. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen which flows into the family room. Wood floors and large bedrooms and closets.
Very good school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 Johnson Drive have any available units?
3872 Johnson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3872 Johnson Drive have?
Some of 3872 Johnson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3872 Johnson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3872 Johnson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 Johnson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3872 Johnson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3872 Johnson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3872 Johnson Drive offers parking.
Does 3872 Johnson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3872 Johnson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 Johnson Drive have a pool?
No, 3872 Johnson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3872 Johnson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3872 Johnson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 Johnson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3872 Johnson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

