All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3872 Harrison Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3872 Harrison Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3872 Harrison Drive

3872 Harrison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Indian Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3872 Harrison Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impressive one story home on large corner lot. Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained home in sought after Lewisville ISD! New wood floors, crown moldings; Easy access to 121 and I-35; Family Room is open to the gourmet kitchen boasting granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Huge Master Suite with dual sinks, jetted tub & walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Walking distance to park & playground & enjoy award winning schools! Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application. Pets case by case. Max 2 pets allowed. Pet deposit is $250 and $100 non-refundable fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 Harrison Drive have any available units?
3872 Harrison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3872 Harrison Drive have?
Some of 3872 Harrison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3872 Harrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3872 Harrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 Harrison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3872 Harrison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3872 Harrison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3872 Harrison Drive offers parking.
Does 3872 Harrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3872 Harrison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 Harrison Drive have a pool?
No, 3872 Harrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3872 Harrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 3872 Harrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 Harrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3872 Harrison Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District