3872 Harrison Drive

Impressive one story home on large corner lot. Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained home in sought after Lewisville ISD! New wood floors, crown moldings; Easy access to 121 and I-35; Family Room is open to the gourmet kitchen boasting granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Huge Master Suite with dual sinks, jetted tub & walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Walking distance to park & playground & enjoy award winning schools! Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application. Pets case by case. Max 2 pets allowed. Pet deposit is $250 and $100 non-refundable fee per pet.