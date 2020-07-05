All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

3852 Westminster Dr

3852 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3852 Westminster Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open Floor Plan features Stylish Kitchen with Luxurious Granite Countertops, Glass Title Backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings anchored by beautiful Fireplace and Breakfast Nook along with a separate, Large Formal Dining room. Custom built-in cabinetry providing plenty of options for storage. Backyard features a Sunroom, Private Patio, large securely-fenced yard with storage shed with a built-in workshop. Extra parking for RV or Boat. Centrally located to I-35, 121 & George Bush. Fine attention to detail during a just-completed renovation that will astound. Pets are allowed on case by case basis.

Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing. Our showings are done remotely, so please call our leasing department to schedule a time and obtain a code to the lockbox on the front door.

Applications are done online through our website at www.americanrealpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 Westminster Dr have any available units?
3852 Westminster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 Westminster Dr have?
Some of 3852 Westminster Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 Westminster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3852 Westminster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 Westminster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 Westminster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3852 Westminster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3852 Westminster Dr offers parking.
Does 3852 Westminster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 Westminster Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 Westminster Dr have a pool?
No, 3852 Westminster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3852 Westminster Dr have accessible units?
No, 3852 Westminster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 Westminster Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 Westminster Dr has units with dishwashers.

