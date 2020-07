Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This High Country Gem features an open living and dining space, updated kitchen and an oversized back yard. Neutral colors, new carpet, fresh paint. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless & black appliances. Master bath has double vanity and frameless glass shower. Conveniently located with easy access to Dallas North Tollway, I-35E, 121 and 190. Highly rated Lewisville ISD Schools. Pets are case by case and limited to 35 lbs or less. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.