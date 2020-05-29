3800 Virginia Pine Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Avalible for immediate Move-In. 2495 sf 2-stry house sits on a cul-de-sac w high ceilings at entrance & fmly rm. An open flr plan combined w ceiling to flr windows, 4 bd + study & wood flrs add to this home's stunning appeal. Master is on the 1st flr with garden tub & separate stand-up shower. Upstairs, Lofted game room with study at one end and 3 bedroom with full bath on the other side. Exemplary Schools! Lewisville ISD. Connect with ListingAgnt to have owners show you this beautiful property. Close to I-35, 121, 190, N Dallas Toll!