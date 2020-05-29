All apartments in Carrollton
3800 Virginia Pine Drive

3800 Virginia Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Virginia Pine Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Avalible for immediate Move-In. 2495 sf 2-stry house sits on a cul-de-sac w high ceilings at entrance & fmly rm. An open flr plan combined w ceiling to flr windows, 4 bd + study & wood flrs add to this home's stunning appeal. Master is on the 1st flr with garden tub & separate stand-up shower. Upstairs, Lofted game room with study at one end and 3 bedroom with full bath on the other side. Exemplary Schools! Lewisville ISD. Connect with ListingAgnt to have owners show you this beautiful property. Close to I-35, 121, 190, N Dallas Toll!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Virginia Pine Drive have any available units?
3800 Virginia Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Virginia Pine Drive have?
Some of 3800 Virginia Pine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Virginia Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Virginia Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Virginia Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Virginia Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3800 Virginia Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Virginia Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 3800 Virginia Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Virginia Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Virginia Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 3800 Virginia Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Virginia Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3800 Virginia Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Virginia Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Virginia Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

