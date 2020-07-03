3225 Keller Springs Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access lobby

In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.



Apartment Amenities



Expertly Designed Floorplans



Faux Wood Blinds



Wood-Inspired Flooring



Premium Hardware and Lighting Throughout



Elegant Pendant Lighting



Accent Color Paint Scheme



Energy-Efficient Stainless-Steel Appliance Package



Oversized Patios & Balconies



Sleek Granite Countertops



Smart Home Technology Packages Available



Custom Framed Mirrors



Community Amenities



Professionally Managed by CAF Management



Flexible Lease Terms Available



Elevator Access



Fitness Center with Cardio and Strength Training Equipment



Secure, Electronic Package Lockers



Sparkling Resort Style Swimming Pool



Cyber Café with WiFI



Executive Business Center with 27" iMac Computers



Game Room & Billiards



Private Garages/Reserved Carports



Storage Rentals Available



Grand Lobby with HDTV's & Premium Audio System



Resident Clubhouse with WiFi, HDTV's, a Party-Ready Kitchen, and Coffee Bar



Scenic Creek Views



Pet Friendly Community with Convenient Waste Stations



Engaging Community Social Events



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Lush Landscaping



Close Proximity to Shopping Centers, Restaurants & Highways



Covered Outdoor Kitchen & Conversational Fireplace Lounge



