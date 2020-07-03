3225 Keller Springs Rd

Amenities
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
Apartment Amenities
Expertly Designed Floorplans
Faux Wood Blinds
Wood-Inspired Flooring
Premium Hardware and Lighting Throughout
Elegant Pendant Lighting
Accent Color Paint Scheme
Energy-Efficient Stainless-Steel Appliance Package
Oversized Patios & Balconies
Sleek Granite Countertops
Smart Home Technology Packages Available
Custom Framed Mirrors
Community Amenities
Professionally Managed by CAF Management
Flexible Lease Terms Available
Elevator Access
Fitness Center with Cardio and Strength Training Equipment
Secure, Electronic Package Lockers
Sparkling Resort Style Swimming Pool
Cyber Café with WiFI
Executive Business Center with 27" iMac Computers
Game Room & Billiards
Private Garages/Reserved Carports
Storage Rentals Available
Grand Lobby with HDTV's & Premium Audio System
Resident Clubhouse with WiFi, HDTV's, a Party-Ready Kitchen, and Coffee Bar
Scenic Creek Views
Pet Friendly Community with Convenient Waste Stations
Engaging Community Social Events
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Lush Landscaping
Close Proximity to Shopping Centers, Restaurants & Highways
Covered Outdoor Kitchen & Conversational Fireplace Lounge