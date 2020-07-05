3122 Furneaux Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This gorgeous, fully renovated Carrollton home is ready for you! Large, open living areas with wood-look floors throughout, kitchen with beautiful granite counters, new cabinets, and ceramic tile floors. Brand new appliances. Master Suite features walk in closet and large stand up shower. Both bathrooms have received updates such as granite counters, new cabinets, and ceramic tile. HVAC replaced in 2016 keeps utility bills low! The backyard has a large covered patio and new fence. This incredible home is fully move in ready!