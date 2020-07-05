All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:01 PM

3122 Furneaux Lane

3122 Furneaux Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Furneaux Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This gorgeous, fully renovated Carrollton home is ready for you! Large, open living areas with wood-look floors throughout, kitchen with beautiful granite counters, new cabinets, and ceramic tile floors. Brand new appliances. Master Suite features walk in closet and large stand up shower. Both bathrooms have received updates such as granite counters, new cabinets, and ceramic tile. HVAC replaced in 2016 keeps utility bills low! The backyard has a large covered patio and new fence. This incredible home is fully move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Furneaux Lane have any available units?
3122 Furneaux Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Furneaux Lane have?
Some of 3122 Furneaux Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Furneaux Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Furneaux Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Furneaux Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Furneaux Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3122 Furneaux Lane offer parking?
No, 3122 Furneaux Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Furneaux Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Furneaux Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Furneaux Lane have a pool?
No, 3122 Furneaux Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Furneaux Lane have accessible units?
No, 3122 Furneaux Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Furneaux Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 Furneaux Lane has units with dishwashers.

