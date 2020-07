Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Updated townhome with high ceilings, wood floors, Plantation shutters, granite countertops, updated appliances, spacious rooms, fresh paint and oversized garage. Refrigerator will stay but Landlord will not warrant it (no repairs will be made to refrigerator). Park and tennis courts just one-fourth block away. Very convenient to Addison restaurants, Love Field, DFW Intl Airport and Addison Airport. Better Hurray!