All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2938 Woodcroft Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2938 Woodcroft Circle
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

2938 Woodcroft Circle

2938 Woodcroft Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2938 Woodcroft Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Remodeled, freshly painted, and well-maintained! Your chance to have a picturesque golf course and water view in a high-amenity subdivision: golf course, swimming pools, tennis courts, lake, playground, fitness room, clubhouse. Kitchen features renovated cabinets, countertops, stainless steel french-door refrigerator, dishwasher. Lease includes full washer and dryer. Ready to move in-- just bring your furniture! Master suite has a balcony with a view, jetted tub, frameless shower, and sizable closet. Loft area with closet and half bath can double as a study and is not included in number of bedrooms. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on top floor. Spacious garage with plenty of room for storage. 2 full baths, 2 half baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Woodcroft Circle have any available units?
2938 Woodcroft Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Woodcroft Circle have?
Some of 2938 Woodcroft Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Woodcroft Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Woodcroft Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Woodcroft Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Woodcroft Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2938 Woodcroft Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Woodcroft Circle offers parking.
Does 2938 Woodcroft Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 Woodcroft Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Woodcroft Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2938 Woodcroft Circle has a pool.
Does 2938 Woodcroft Circle have accessible units?
No, 2938 Woodcroft Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Woodcroft Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 Woodcroft Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District