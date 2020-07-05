2938 Woodcroft Circle

Amenities

Remodeled, freshly painted, and well-maintained! Your chance to have a picturesque golf course and water view in a high-amenity subdivision: golf course, swimming pools, tennis courts, lake, playground, fitness room, clubhouse. Kitchen features renovated cabinets, countertops, stainless steel french-door refrigerator, dishwasher. Lease includes full washer and dryer. Ready to move in-- just bring your furniture! Master suite has a balcony with a view, jetted tub, frameless shower, and sizable closet. Loft area with closet and half bath can double as a study and is not included in number of bedrooms. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on top floor. Spacious garage with plenty of room for storage. 2 full baths, 2 half baths.