Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Enjoy FREE GOLF, TENNIS, SWIMMING, FISHING, PLAYGROUNDS and more. Beautiful Golf Course Views from Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom. Interior just painted, zoned HVAC, Granite counters, Exemplary Elementary School. Convenient to all freeways and Restaurants & Shopping in Addison. A Must See. Hurry, this one will not last. All HOA fees paid by property owner.