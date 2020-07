Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY 4 bedroom 2 full bath home conveniently located near President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway. Like the outdoors? Visit the Hiking Campion Trail or the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve nearby. This home has updated such as a new water heater, updated bathrooms and flooring. There is also plenty or room in the backyard for the kids to play! Come see this home before it's gone.