Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in Love with this Absolutely Stunning Fabulous 3 Bed,2 Bath,1 Living,1 Dining single story house located in the heart of Carrollton. An open floor plan.The neutral color scheme works beautifully with any decor & the abundance of windows invites the sun to fill each room with natural light.MOVE IN Ready..Large welcoming kitchen and dining area.Both Bathrooms are fully remodeled.Fresh paint throughout.Beautiful granite counter tops everywhere.