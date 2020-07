Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This fantastic Carrollton property will not last long! Open sunken family living area with wood burning fireplace is open to the formal dining room. Wood and tile flooring throughout with granite counter tops in the kitchen! Large lot means an oversized back yard with plenty of room to play; storage shed included! This one will not last long, CALL NOW!!!