2713 Scarborough Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

2713 Scarborough Lane

2713 Scarborough Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Scarborough Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
One of a kind! Charming, well-maintained home centrally-located near major hwy's. 4 bedrooms 3.1 bathrooms 2 car garage. Mature landscaping in the front and back create a great first impression. Custom front door, warm hardwood floors all over the house, custom paint colors, decorator lighting, crown molding and nice finish-outs make this home move-in ready! You'll love the kitchen with natural light, gas cooktop, ss appliances. Second floor game room provides plenty of entertaining space and has separate AC. Extremely energy-efficient home with attic foam insulation, solar screens and tankless water heater. Extended driveway for 3rd car. Possible rent to own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Scarborough Lane have any available units?
2713 Scarborough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Scarborough Lane have?
Some of 2713 Scarborough Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Scarborough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Scarborough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Scarborough Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Scarborough Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2713 Scarborough Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Scarborough Lane offers parking.
Does 2713 Scarborough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Scarborough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Scarborough Lane have a pool?
No, 2713 Scarborough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Scarborough Lane have accessible units?
No, 2713 Scarborough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Scarborough Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Scarborough Lane has units with dishwashers.

