2713 Scarborough Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

One of a kind! Charming, well-maintained home centrally-located near major hwy's. 4 bedrooms 3.1 bathrooms 2 car garage. Mature landscaping in the front and back create a great first impression. Custom front door, warm hardwood floors all over the house, custom paint colors, decorator lighting, crown molding and nice finish-outs make this home move-in ready! You'll love the kitchen with natural light, gas cooktop, ss appliances. Second floor game room provides plenty of entertaining space and has separate AC. Extremely energy-efficient home with attic foam insulation, solar screens and tankless water heater. Extended driveway for 3rd car. Possible rent to own.