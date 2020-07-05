All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2647 Via Valencia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2647 Via Valencia
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:02 PM

2647 Via Valencia

2647 Via Valencia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2647 Via Valencia, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 1220 sqft. 3 bed 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. The half-duplex features hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and a vaulted living room ceiling. The kitchen includes granite counter tops. The bathrooms have updated shower areas and floor tile. The private side yard has been redesigned so no mowing is required!!! The home also includes a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, front facing covered carport, large storage area, and full-size utility hook up. This home is located within easy access to shopping, schools, highways, public transportation, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Via Valencia have any available units?
2647 Via Valencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 Via Valencia have?
Some of 2647 Via Valencia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 Via Valencia currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Via Valencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Via Valencia pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Via Valencia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2647 Via Valencia offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Via Valencia offers parking.
Does 2647 Via Valencia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Via Valencia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Via Valencia have a pool?
No, 2647 Via Valencia does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Via Valencia have accessible units?
No, 2647 Via Valencia does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Via Valencia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 Via Valencia has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District