2647 Via Valencia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This 1220 sqft. 3 bed 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. The half-duplex features hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and a vaulted living room ceiling. The kitchen includes granite counter tops. The bathrooms have updated shower areas and floor tile. The private side yard has been redesigned so no mowing is required!!! The home also includes a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, front facing covered carport, large storage area, and full-size utility hook up. This home is located within easy access to shopping, schools, highways, public transportation, etc.