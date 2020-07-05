All apartments in Carrollton
2642 Via La Paloma
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:36 AM

2642 Via La Paloma

2642 via La Paloma · No Longer Available
Location

2642 via La Paloma, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
If meticulous and low maintenance is your desire, this simply adorable 2 bed 2 bath home is the ideal find for both! Conveniently located near GPT and I 35 in Carrollton and completely updated finishes from flooring to counter tops and appliances, this lovely bright and open floor plan, two separate bedroom suites with private bathrooms and large closets and a relaxing covered back patio are a peaceful way to end or begin your day! Tenants can enjoy the use of the private pool, common areas and, with a reservation, the club house! Lease amount includes HOA fees and front yard watering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 Via La Paloma have any available units?
2642 Via La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2642 Via La Paloma have?
Some of 2642 Via La Paloma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 Via La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
2642 Via La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 Via La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 2642 Via La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2642 Via La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 2642 Via La Paloma offers parking.
Does 2642 Via La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2642 Via La Paloma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 Via La Paloma have a pool?
Yes, 2642 Via La Paloma has a pool.
Does 2642 Via La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 2642 Via La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 Via La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2642 Via La Paloma has units with dishwashers.

