2642 Via La Paloma

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

If meticulous and low maintenance is your desire, this simply adorable 2 bed 2 bath home is the ideal find for both! Conveniently located near GPT and I 35 in Carrollton and completely updated finishes from flooring to counter tops and appliances, this lovely bright and open floor plan, two separate bedroom suites with private bathrooms and large closets and a relaxing covered back patio are a peaceful way to end or begin your day! Tenants can enjoy the use of the private pool, common areas and, with a reservation, the club house! Lease amount includes HOA fees and front yard watering.